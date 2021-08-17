JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced its programming for the coming weeks.

Furry Friends Meet & Make with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Participants can make a tug toy for the animals, meet some furry friends and learn all about the humane society. The event will be held at Rotary Park.

This program was re-scheduled from June 28.

The library will have a representative at the Jefferson Senior Center Aug. 25 for Gadget Gurus.

The representative will provide technology assistant for mobile devices. Schedule a Gadget Gurus appointment and a librarian will be on-hand to answer questions about a mobile device. Call the center at 920-674-7728 to make a 15-minute appointment on Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Rd., Jefferson.

A model train and railroad exhibit, sponsored by Jefferson Public Library and the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the library. The Milwaukee & North Western Model Train Show will include multiple layouts on different railway scales.

Gemeutlichkeit Days Family Fun Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars rec center. It will feature games, prizes, and crafts. There will be a special appearance by Mike Schneider of Pint Size Polkas.

Currently, Memory Cafe is scheduled to be in-person at the Jefferson Public Library Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It is an opportunity reminisce about what school was like.

The group will talk about the history of the one-room school, the school schedule and sing songs.

A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner.

The Memory Café may switch to a virtual option if it is deemed necessary.

Register online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or jeffersonwilibrary.org/. To register by phone, call Jefferson Public Library at 920-674-7733.

