JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is seeking names of those shut in due to health or infirmities or those staying put because of COVID-19 to send a few cards of cheer. E-mail names to sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com or call 920-674-7728.
The center is offering a socially distanced card writing program to send cards and notes to those are isolated now due to the pandemic – along with those that are ill or infirmed. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Contact the center if interested or know of someone that could use a card of cheer. 920-674-7728.
Exercise classes are held on Monday and Friday at 9 a.m. led by volunteer Doris Cavin. This is a good class for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done seated or standing and there is time for walking inside or outside too.
Toning class led by Norm Matzinger is held Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Participants can bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. There is time for walking inside and outside too.
Line dance class is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants need to wear a mask and are socially distanced. Contact Nancy Wrensch at 920-674-6974 for more information.
Wahoo will be played on Monday at 1 p.m. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. Participants stay socially distanced and everyone wears a mask.
The senior center newsletter is available on the City of Jefferson website at jeffersonwis.com, Departments, Senior Center). One can also pick up a newsletter at the senior center or find a copy on its Facebook page.
Activities at the senior center have limited attendance, social distancing and everyone who comes into the senior center has to properly wear a mask. Activities are subject to change. Call ahead for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.