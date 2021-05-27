Window Art Walk, Chalk the Walk planned

The Watertown Arts Council and Watertown Unified School District art department are teaming up to create the 10th annual Watertown Window Art Walk.
There will be an extended viewing window to help accommodate busy schedules and health concerns.
This event is happening in conjunction with the Chalk the Walk event on Friday.
The community is invited out to the Main Street of Watertown to chalk the sidewalks. Artists of any age and ability are invited out to help beautify Main Street. The idea is as simple as it was in childhood, to draw happy pictures, doodles and messages messages, have fun doing it, and spread some joy while doing.
The Window Art Walk will be viewable from the sidewalks of Main Street from Friday to Monday. There are 18 businesses participating this year. The artists and business include Amy Buchholtz, Mullen’s Dairy; Riverside Middle School, Oswald Knoz Financial Group; Watertown Unified School District sculpture, Bank First; Watertown High School artists, Fischer’s Building; National Art Honor Society, White Oak Builders; Lebanon Elementay and Webster Elementary, Keck Furniture; Amanda Cary Gallas and Codey Gallas, Blush Hair Beautique; Watertown High School Jewelry, Bradow Jewelers; Watertown Arts Council Collection, 3rd Street; Lincoln and Schurz Elementary, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.; Dominique Miller, Central Block Kitchen; Josh Vana, Townee Cinema; Watertown Unified School District Art Educators, Wolff Pack; Douglas Elementary, Literatus; Sohia Potkonjak, Far Horizons; Jessica Lensmire, Latte Donatte; Tory Kluewer, Anthony’s 511; and Kiara Haseleu, Chamber of Commerce.
