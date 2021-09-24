To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., Dodge County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., learn cribbage; 1 p.m., movie, “The War with Grandpa.”

Tuesday, Sept. 28 — 8 a.m., Lifeline Screening; 9 a.m., bridge; 9 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, Sept. 30 — 9 a.m., Wii bowling league; 10 a.m., Phase 10; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1:30 p.m., beginning bridge; 6 p.m., Euchre.

Friday, Sept. 31 – 9 a.m., mahjong; 9 a.m., dominoes/Mexican train dominoes; 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Oct. 1 — Closed.

Sunday, Oct. 2 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

