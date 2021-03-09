JUNEAU — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will present a virtual workshop, Living Well with Chronic Conditions.
For people with chronic health conditions, good medical care is half of the equation. Equally important is their ability to make healthy decisions, follow their doctor’s recommendations, and take care of their condition.
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, teaches people with lifelong health conditions to do just that. Participants have less pain, more energy and fewer hospitalizations.
The workshop is six weeks long and offered via Zoom. It begins April 7 and runs every Thursday until May 12. It is for adults of all ages who have a chronic disease. Chronic diseases are lifelong health conditions and include diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and others.
There’s a significant need for support for people with chronic diseases, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the most common, costly and preventable of all U.S. health problems. They are also the leading causes of death and disability, responsible for seven out of 10 deaths each year.
The good news is that people who know how to take care of their health conditions can live successfully with their disease. The living well workshops are a complement to medical care, equipping people to live well outside the doctor’s office so they can make the most of their treatment and live the lives they want.
Living well workshops are delivered in six, two hour weekly sessions and begin Thursdays, April 7 until May 12.
Classes will be held via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. It is a free workshop with a suggested donation of $10 for the workbook.
To register, call 920-386-3580 a week before class begins to receive class materials in the mail.
