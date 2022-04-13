The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicks of a week-long celebration of the arts with an online auction Wednesday through April 26.
The online auction will feature the winning entries from the statewide 4-H art contest held last fall.
Art created by talented 4-H artists as well as professional artists from Wisconsin, many of whom got their start in 4-H, will be offered during the online auction. In total, 28 pieces, featuring a variety of media from photography, painting, barn quilts, concert tickets and more, will be available for purchase during the event. There will also be 4-H-themed jewelry for sale.
The best of show announcement will kick-off the festivities Wednesday in the Facebook event page. Then from Wednesday to April 26, an online auction will be open with a Buy It Now option on some of the art pieces. A preview of what’s available is at https://www.32auctions.com/Wisconsin4H.
The art created by 4-H youth was chosen at a statewide art contest held last fall. More than 100 youth entries in eight categories were evaluated by a blue-ribbon panel of experts. Eight category winners and eight honorable mention award winners will be sold during the celebration. Proceeds from the event will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts and half used for 4-H arts and communications programming over the next year.
“In 2021 youth worked on nearly 50,000 arts and communication projects, which comprise one of the largest project areas in Wisconsin 4-H. These projects cover a wide array of interests from public speaking, dance and theater arts to photography, drawing and weaving,” said Brenda Scheider, executive director of Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Involvement in youth arts and communications programs provide opportunities to explore and develop artistic awareness, creative potential and appreciation of the art and artistic process.”
Based in Madison, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.