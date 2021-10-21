Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Oct. 25.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Oct. 25 — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, peas/cheese salad, applesauce cake, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Pork steak, white bean salad, Swiss spinach, cantaloupe slice, chocolate pudding and sliced bread.

Thursday, Oct. 28 — Beef stew, tossed salad, ice cream cup, tropical fruit salad, and cheddar biscuit.

Friday, Oct. 29 — Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, apple slices and sliced bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments