To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099, weather permitting.

Monday, Dec. 14 – Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 16 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book/puzzle exchange, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Thursday, Dec. 17 – Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 — Closed

Sunday, Dec. 20 — Closed

Load comments