Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 29.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 29 — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Baked chicken twice baked style potato, baby car rots, coconut cream pie, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Smoked sausage, red bean and rice, cole slaw, raspberry sherbet, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 3 — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, California blend vegetables, orange, cookie, and onion rye bread.

