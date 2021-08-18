JUNEAU — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Dodge County is offering The Parent Connect, a free, opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with each other, to learn about resources and gain parenting skills that promote children’s growth and learning. Pattie Carroll, Human Development & Relationships Educator
Beginning early in life, social and emotional learning is very important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions according to Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator at the extension. There are positive outcomes, associated with SEL, including prevention of risky behaviors later in life for example, drug use, violence, bullying, and dropping out of school, she added.
In addition, research conducted primarily over the past 10 years on how families’ involvement in children’s learning and development through activities at home and at school positively impacts literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional skills of children ages 3 to 8. Schools are on the front-line teaching SEL skills and parents can support these efforts every single day.
The Parent Connect is offered via zoom. Topics are introduced by the extension educator with examples of why it is important and how parents can build each skill. The second half of the hour allows for discussion among participants. Each session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are offered on the following dates:
• Sept. 23 “Making Choices”
• Sept. 30 “Human Kind. Be Both”
• Oct. 7 “Mindfulness”
• Oct. 14 “I Make a Difference”
• Nov. 9 “What am I Good At?”
• Nov. 16 “Solving Problems.”
Registration is required. For more information about The Parent Connect, and other extension programs, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or go to https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/ to get a link to register.
