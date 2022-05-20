OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra concert on Saturday, May 28 will feature Dr. Thomas Weis of Delafield, lyric bass soloist, Frank Reda of Oconomowoc, trumpet, and Kristin Westmore of Dousman on harp.
Tom "Tomar" Strey, currently first vice commander of the Edwin L. Jones American Legion Post 91, who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1974 in active duty in Vietnam and around the world, will speak and dedicate the OCO's memorial tribute which will be set to the Adagietto from Mahler's Symphony #5.
A special video including images of Oconomowoc's Memorial Park and Delafield's Cushing Park, as well as images will be shown during the tribute.
The OCO presents an annual Chatfield Award. This year the honoree is the Oconomowoc Area Foundation.
The OCO board unanimously selected the OAF because of their longstanding outreach for the Arts as well as their support of critical humanitarian support and structural projects within our community.
Ron Johnson, OAF president will be in attendance to receive the award, which will be presented by Chris Wanner of Bank Five Nine.
Music is in the air, and the OCO has the baseball spirit. A new baseball version of the Fanfare for Lake Country will be released. Jeffrey Pierce of Oconomowoc has worked with the original score by Crawford Gates to capture both the local tune, and the 'let's win' spirit found in a ballpark.
Reserved seats are $32 each, with reduced rates for youth, seniors and military, and are available at the OAC box office, 641 Forest St., or online at tickets.theoac.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.