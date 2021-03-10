Boy Scout Troop 43 has winter adventures

Scouts from Troop 43 had a variety of winter adventures this year. Those participating included, from left, back row, Peter Mitchell, Jonathan Schrock, Joshua Butzen, Nathan Walter, Scott Buzen, Remington Kilps, Ryan Schlatter, front row, Jaxson Martin, Owen Wegner, Thomas Walter and Joey Kruesel.

 Contributed

Scouts from Troop 43 have been enjoying the snowy Wisconsin winter weather.

On Jan. 16, the troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held in Watertown at the Conservation Club. Scouts carried all their gear on sleds and took part in many different tests of skill from compass reading, knots and lashings, fire building, and winter rescue techniques.

During the weekend of Feb. 19, the troop welcomed their newest Scouts and participated in a winter campout at Shaginappi Park on the east side of Lake Winnebago. The Scouts learned about winter survival and spent Saturday night in snow shelters they built during the day. Other activities included ice fishing and snow shoeing. The Scouts also learned how to plan and cook meals in below freezing temperatures.

The next outing planned for Troop 43 will be snow tubing Sunday, weather permitting.

Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventures and volunteerism. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.

