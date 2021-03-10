Boy Scout Troop 43 has winter adventures

Scouts from Troop 43 have been enjoying the snowy Wisconsin winter weather.
On Jan. 16, the troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held in Watertown at the Conservation Club. Scouts carried all their gear on sleds and took part in many different tests of skill from compass reading, knots and lashings, fire building, and winter rescue techniques.
During the weekend of Feb. 19, the troop welcomed their newest Scouts and participated in a winter campout at Shaginappi Park on the east side of Lake Winnebago. The Scouts learned about winter survival and spent Saturday night in snow shelters they built during the day. Other activities included ice fishing and snow shoeing. The Scouts also learned how to plan and cook meals in below freezing temperatures.
The next outing planned for Troop 43 will be snow tubing Sunday, weather permitting.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventures and volunteerism. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.