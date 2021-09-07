Relay For Life offering luminaria

The Relay For Life of Rock River is selling luminaria for the upcoming relay event Sept. 25.
Luminarias can be purchased in honor of someone currently fighting cancer, a cancer survivor, in memory of someone who lost their cancer battle, or to honor a caregiver who has helped someone with their fight. Luminarias can be purchased for $5 at Ace Hardware until 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
They can be purchased at the Relay For Life event to be held Sept. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Park in Watertown. Luminarias can be taken home after the event at 2 p.m. and placed on the sidewalk after dusk that night.
This year’s luminaria ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. by the upper pavilion at Riverside Park. All survivors and their family and friends are invited to come and take part. Caregivers that are helping their loved ones fight cancer or may have lost their loved one to cancer are also invited.
Cancer patients are counting on the American Cancer Society Relay For Life more than ever before. Donations can be made on the website www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi. To join the relay, signup is also on the website.
For more information, call Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.
