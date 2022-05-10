Rite of confirmation to be held at Immanuel Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEBANON — On Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon will hold two worship services. The 8 a.m. service will include Holy Communion.The Rite of Confirmation will be held at the 10 a.m. service. Confirmands include Parker Bridgham, Hannah Streich, Allison Howlett, Ruby Repp, Taylre Tietz,Brooke Zastrow, Tessa Schwager, Alex Komp and Kieston Keel.Pastor Daniel Repp will be officiating at the services. Judy Kluetzman will be the organist.The church is located at N554 County Road R, five miles north of Watertown in Lebanon.Immanuel is a member of the North American Lutheran Church and is handicap accessible and offers a hearing loop. The public is invited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Elias Inn owners wanted “to do it right" and open this month Fort's Lewicki identified as deceased driver Diversey to move from Watertown Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Wallace C. "Wally" Kurtz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
