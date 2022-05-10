LEBANON — On Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon will hold two worship services. The 8 a.m. service will include Holy Communion.

The Rite of Confirmation will be held at the 10 a.m. service. Confirmands include Parker Bridgham, Hannah Streich, Allison Howlett, Ruby Repp, Taylre Tietz,

Brooke Zastrow, Tessa Schwager, Alex Komp and Kieston Keel.

Pastor Daniel Repp will be officiating at the services. Judy Kluetzman will be the organist.

The church is located at N554 County Road R, five miles north of Watertown in Lebanon.

Immanuel is a member of the North American Lutheran Church and is handicap accessible and offers a hearing loop. The public is invited.

