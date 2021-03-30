The Watertown Department of Public Health is reminding Watertown residents that the department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. As more vaccines have been made available, appointment times do not fill as quickly as previous weeks.
Residents can check their eligibility on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine page, https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.
Every Monday at 6 p.m., residents can find registration links for that week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the City of Watertown website.
The vaccine information page will provide dates of available clinics and the registration links to schedule an appointment. Once an appointment is scheduled, a confirmation email with date and time will be sent.
Also on the website is the vaccine administration form which should be printed, filled out and brought to the vaccine appointment.
The City of Watertown Facebook page also posts when the clinics are open and a link to the city vaccine webpage.
If residents do not have access to the internet and do not have someone to help them register, they can call the office Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 920-262-8090.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.