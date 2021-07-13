BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fairgrounds will its popular monthly Fair Food Festival Saturday.
This month’s event will include an added corn hole tournament and The Laser Tag Experience presented by MKETAG.com.
The Laser Tag Experience, hosted by MKETAG.COM, will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. hosting Unlimited LaserTag and 5v5 tournaments for cash prizes. The portable laser tag arena is an enclosed 1,500 square-foot space filled with illuminated fog, LED lights, arctic winds and the sounds of popular, surround sound music. Play unlimited rounds with an all-day $15 wristband. Buy a $20 unlimited wristband to get a free speedpass upgrade and MKETAG.COM will donate $5 to a small business in Dodge County of your choice through it's Fundrai$er Flex program.
Marsh Haven Nature Center and the Dodge County Fair Association are co-sponsoring the corn hole tournament with proceeds going to Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon. The event will feature a competitive bag tournament as part of the Dodge County Fair Corn Hole Series and additional fundraising efforts including a silent auction and a vendor marketplace.
Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon is an annual fundraising collaboration benefiting local non-profit organizations that support children in the Dodge County area. Marsh Haven Nature Center is honored to be one of the 2021 Children’s Radiothon beneficiaries. Marsh Haven Nature Center is a non-profit, volunteer-run center located on the north end of the world-famous Horicon Marsh.
The Dodge County Fair Corn Hole Series registration starts at 10 a.m. Team entry is $40 and half of the proceeds will support the Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon. A “throw for dough” event starts at $205 per bag.
The fundraising event is maxed-out at 32 teams, with the tournament’s finale held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Dodge County Fair. Participants must play in three events to qualify for the finale at the fair.
Four places will be paid out for weekly tournaments and six places at the fair on Aug. 21. Prize money will be awarded. The series has been organized into a random round robin teams format of four rounds). There will be two divisions, with prize money awarded in both, division A with 70% and division B with 30%.
Admission and parking are free all day. Food purchases will help support local small business and the Dodge County Fair Association.
Confirmed food vendors for the event include Ben’s Pretzels, cream puffs, Jakarta BBQ, Jakarta Ice Cream Roll, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Patriot Popcorn, Roast Beef and Reuben Sandwiches, and Friends of the Fair brats and burgers.
Picnic tables will be available for seating. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Remaining festival dates include Saturdays, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. Menu options will vary each month. Fair Food Festival organizers are still accepting a variety of vendors and food carts for the last two events in September and October. Vendors can contact Barb Mullin mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209 to inquire about space. Space reservations are $75 per event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.