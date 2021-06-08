AAUW — Watertown, the American Association of University Women, has selected Debbi Groeler as the 2021 Woman of Merit. She has been a leader in her family, community, career, and in her church over several years and is very deserving of this award.
The Woman of Merit Committee of Karen Homb, Pat Ludwig, Chris Maas, Barbara Phelps and Sue Putra selected Groeler and will summarize her accomplishments at a dessert celebration on June 22 at the Riverside Park Pavillion. Both Groeler and the 2020 WOM recipient, Odette Adams will be honored. Adams’ accomplishments were published in October, 2020.
Debbi Groeler was born in Le Center, Minnesota and moved to Watertown for her senior year in high school with her parents Alvin and Marge Schloesser. After attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 1970’s she returned to higher education in 2003. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch University with a bachelor of science in business in 2005 and from Concordia University in 2011 with a Masters in Business Administration.
Groeler is a caring and involved wife, mother, and daughter. She has been married to Dennis Groeler for 46 years and they have two children, Jesse and Alyssa and 6 grandchildren ages 10-19. She is a loving daughter who helps with the care of her parents.
The Groelers have been self-employed dairy and crop farm operators for over 25 years. After her husband’s paralysis due to a farm accident, she continued farm management for two years, maintaining all farm records and meeting all governmental regulations requirements. She performed crop-related activities and had sole responsibility for herd health decisions. She worked as Wisconsin Farm Technology Days food committee co-chair from 2007-2009, training over 500 volunteers to serve 80,000 attendees. The Groelers received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1982.
Bethesda Lutheran Communities employed Groeler beginning in the late 1990’s. She became the corporate procurement director. Her duties fluctuated and have included fleet services (managing a fleet of up to 430 vehicles in 14 states), document management, purchasing, and mail services. She served as Wisconsin Chapter Treasurer of the North America Fleet Association.
Improving Dodge County and the Watertown area has been important to Groeler. She was a member of Friends of Dodge County Parks for 10 years and part of the Grass Roots Committee that fundraised to purchase Harnischfeger Park and bring it into the Dodge County Park System. From 2011-2017 she served on the planning and food service committees of the Watertown Challenge Association, a group dedicated to bringing new events to Watertown. During one year, the group held a triathlon that benefitted Bethesda.
A number of the activities that filled Groeler’s life over the years were related to her church, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon. Since 1979 she served in various capacities including Joint School Board president and treasurer, director of Christian Education, and on the Capital Campaign Committee. She also served on the Lutheran Women’s Mission League since 1990, acting as president, communications officer, and district and national delegate. Groeler was the congregational liaison on the Thrivent Financial East Dodge Chapter Board from 1999-2018 and was chapter president for four years. She participated in Thrivent Builds, a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in Juneau.
An activity that deserves special recognition is Groeler’s leadership for more than 20 years of the World’s Largest Christmas Cookie Sale at St. Peters. She coordinates the baking and decoration of cookies and candies. Her organizational skills have enabled the volunteers of St. Peter’s to go from a cookie sale of 300 pounds to one that sells of 3,000 pounds of goodies per year. There are 150 types of cookies and candies offered for sale. Every year Groeler’s and volunteers’ weekends in November are taken over by cookie baking. Beginning the week after Thanksgiving, baking and decorating go almost nonstop until the sale begins the first weekend in December. A percentage of funds raised support short term mission trips for Watertown area individuals and other charitable causes in the Watertown/Lebanon area. Proceeds have also helped to fund church/school capital projects.
Another project Groeler oversees at St. Peters is Ruby’s Pantry. Ruby’s Pantry is a food pantry that distributes food at Pop-Up Pantry locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is no income or residency requirement for the $20 worth of groceries for each recipient. The founders of Ruby’s found that 70 billion pounds of food was going to waste and headed to landfills, and they knew that 15% of rural households (3 million people) reported not having enough food. Food comes from major food companies like General Mills. It may be overstock items of food nearing its expiration date. Meat, dairy, pizza, and fresh vegetables and fruits are among items bundled each month. Groehler initiated the program at St. Peter’s and wrote a grant to establish it in 2015. She oversees the distribution of 300 food shares each month and coordinates the multiple volunteers to meet delivery trucks, repackage items as needed and arrange them for distribution. After the food shares are given out, volunteers are treated to a meal prepared in the church kitchen, giving them a chance for fellowship.
Deborah Behl, who worked with Groeler on both projects, said, “Under her exceptional leadership the Cookie Sale Project and Ruby’s Panty have been very successful and I expect both will continue for many more years.”
Pam Sterling, who nominated Debbi Groeler for the Woman of Merit Award, describes her as “a visionary and a take the bull by the horns” kind of person. Sterling wrote, “Debbi has a way to balance between being very direct in order to get the job done and being kind and able to listen to the needs of others. Her organizational skills are exceptional. In her job at Bethesda, the cookie sale and Ruby’s, she finds ways to include people of all abilities and ages. Debbi has a way to make people feel important and want to be a part of her volunteer efforts. The community has benefitted because of these various activities of Debbi Groeler.”
AAUW’s Woman of Merit award was initiated in 1983. Groeler is the 50th woman to be honored. Anyone interested in attending the celebration of the 2020 and 2021 Women of Merit on June 22 can contact Chris Maas at jcmaas1@gmail.com. AAUW is welcoming new members. For more information contact membership chair Karen Wzorek at Karen.wzorek0806@gmail.com or at 920-390-2294.
