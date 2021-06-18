The Wii bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center has resumed.

The results for the week of June 14 have been announced.

The team scores include CHRM, 28 wins; JKRC, 25 wins; PJCH, 9 wins; and BTJP, 2 wins.

Those with high series above 500 include Josie Kubly 631; Pat Jurkowski 565; Rose Christian 561; Mary Bockhorst 556; Carol Hartline 534; and Barb Timm 506.

