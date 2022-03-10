March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and in recognition of the month, Dr. Garrett Fleming of Watertown Regional Medical center is encouraging people to have a colonoscopy screening.
A colonoscopy is a screening that can identify cancers early, when the odds of successful treatment are highest. It can also help find polyps that can be removed before they become cancerous. The American Cancer Society and the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screenings like these begin at age 45. If one is at higher-than-average risk, they may need to begin screening earlier, and more frequently and/or with specific tests. As always, one should talk to a primary care provider about the risks and family medical history to determine the right time for one to begin screening.
Whether one begins at 45 or earlier if they are at higher risk, the important thing is that one gets screened. Colorectal cancers are one of the most common cancers diagnosed in both men and women. And while the majority of these cases occur in people 50 and older, the disease can happen to men and women at any age.
Colonoscopies are critical to diagnosing cancer early because the early stages of colorectal cancer can often arrive with no symptoms. A colonoscopy can detect cancer before symptoms appear, and early detection can make the cancer much easier to treat. And by identifying polyps before they become cancerous, colonoscopies show themselves to be a powerful preventive tool as well.
While early stages of colorectal cancer are often symptomless, there are some common symptoms of colorectal cancers one can watch for, according to the American Cancer Society, including:
• Bleeding from the rectum
• Blood in the stool or in the toilet after having a bowel movement
• Dark or black stools
• A change in bowel habits or the shape of the stool, such as more narrow than usual
• Cramping, pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen
• An urge to have a bowel movement when the bowel is empty
• Constipation or diarrhea that lasts for more than a few days
• Decreased appetite and
• Unintentional weight loss
While these symptoms can also be indicative of other health conditions, one should talk to a doctor about them so they can help you get to the root of the issue and determine the underlying cause.
If one is 45 or younger and at higher risk – which may include a family history of colorectal cancer or the presence of other diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease) – it’s a good idea to schedule a colonoscopy for peace of mind, early detection before symptoms appear and increased potential for successful treatment if cancer is found.
In fact, thanks in large part to colonoscopies, the overall incidence of, and death rates associated with, colorectal cancers have been on the decline.
According to Fleming, a colonoscopy may be easier for than one thinks. One will likely be given pain medication and a sedative to minimize discomfort, and the screening usually only takes about 30 minutes. During that time, any polyps found will be removed by the doctor and tissue samples will be sent for a biopsy.
In addition to scheduling a colonoscopy, one can also be proactive in prevention by maintaining healthy habits like daily exercise, a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting your alcohol intake and eliminating smoking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.