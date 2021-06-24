The Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center has resumed.
The results for the week of June 21 have been announced for the Rocking Seniors League:
The team scores include: 4 CHRM 34 wins, 3 JKRC 29 wins1 PJCH 13 wins, and 2 BTJP 4 wins.
Those with high series above 500 include: Pat Jurkowski 593, Josie Kubly 553, Carol Hartline 551, Rae Metzger 530, Barb Timm 526, and Rose Christian 508.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.