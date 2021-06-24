The Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center has resumed.

The results for the week of June 21 have been announced for the Rocking Seniors League:

The team scores include: 4 CHRM 34 wins, 3 JKRC 29 wins1 PJCH 13 wins, and 2 BTJP 4 wins.

Those with high series above 500 include: Pat Jurkowski 593, Josie Kubly 553, Carol Hartline 551, Rae Metzger 530, Barb Timm 526, and Rose Christian 508.

