Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday, and its members five-handed sheepshead tournament on Sunday.

Twenty-six people participated in Friday’s tournament and the winners were Kathy Evans, John Flahive, Norman Dishneau, Charles Shaw, Phyllis Krahn, Elvin Will, Mary Ann Carrillo and Rae Metzger.

Six people participated in Sunday’s tournament.

The winners included Faith Zoellick, Mark Zoellick, Peggy Brown, and Cheri Sarmiento. The door prize went to John Flahive

The center held its members euchre tournament Monday. Seven people participated in the tournament and the winners were Phyllis Krahn and Karen Keeser.

Euchre is held weekly at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.

Recommended for you

Load comments