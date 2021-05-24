Volunteers sought for chamber celebration

The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a community celebration in honor of their 100th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, June 26 in Downtown Watertown.

Events include a craft/vendor fair, kid’s tent with free activities, horse drawn wagon rides, classic car display, beer tent, DJ and live music.

The chamber is looking for volunteers to help throughout the day. Anyone or an organization interested in volunteering, they are asked to contact the chamber staff at 920-261-6320 or email at info@watertownchamber.com.

