Watertown youth wins awards at National Make It With Wool contest

Watertown’s Holley Schwartz received several awards at the 2021 National Make It With Wool competition. Winners were announced during a virtual Contestant Recognition and Awards Program Feb. 6.
Wisconsin was well represented at the competition, held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sixty-eight contestants from across the United States competed in four age divisions, junior, senior, adult, and fashion/apparel design.
Schwartz, a senior, was awarded first place in needlework for her knitted 3-piece ensemble and first place in Outstanding Use of Mohair for her mohair blue sweater. Schwartz received a cash prize and specialty yarn.
Schwartz also was awarded fourth runner-up in the senior division out of 20 entries for her knit double-breasted brown coat, blue mohair knit sweater and knitted cream skirt outfit.
Representing Wisconsin were Schwartz, Junior Elizabeth Colwell of LaValle, and adult Peg Mathews of Appleton.
Contestants in the National Make It With Wool competition sew, knit, or crochet their garments, which must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn.
State winners in the junior, senior, and adult divisions are invited to advance to the national competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry’s annual convention.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition is held annually at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The contest is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in sewing and fashion design using wool or wool blend fabrics, knitted, crocheted or woven clothing or accessories.
For more information about the Wisconsin Make It With Wool program, contact State Director Becky Mehringer at 920-220-1026 orwisconsinmiww@gmail.com.
