JUNEAU — Couples planning to get married need to apply for their marriage license in the county that they have lived in for the last 30 days or more, Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson said.
The license is then good anywhere in the State of Wisconsin.
Out of state residents apply in the county they are getting married in. Application must be made at least six days but no more than 30 days prior to the wedding.
For a list of all items needed at the time of application see the Dodge County website at www.co.dodge.wi.gov or call the county clerk’s office at 920-386-3601.
“It is important for couples to bring in the required documentation at the time of application and I encourage them to either view the website or contact my office for a list of required documents prior to coming into the office,” Gibson said.
