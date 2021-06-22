The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk J. Karen Gibson:
Robert David Akey to Celia Eve Morner, both of Hustisford.
Richard Leo Anderegg to Traci May Wickler, both of Elba.
Sean Robert Cox of Courtland to Kelsey Rae Anne Hatzinger of Beaver Dam.
Scott Lee Cornstock of Theresa to Amy Beth Schmid of Mayville.
Michael Scott Eggert to Krista Gayle Lambert, both of Waupun.
Brandon Gutzlaff to Megan Jurae Weisensel, both of Mayville.
Jason Lee Hainz to Amy Elizabeth Thomas, both of Mayville.
Benjamin John Hartt to Jennifer Diane Poetter, both of Beaver Dam.
Troy Evans Henning to Roberta Nicole Scott, both of Burnett.
Alexander John Hollfelder to Abagail Lee Moyer, both of Waupun.
Jeffery Ralph Huettner of Mayville to Mattie Jo Horta of Jefferson.
Jordan Will Jaeger to Kaitlin Ann Spurgat, both of Rubicon.
Alexander Robert Jeche to Yetsen Harold Gouland both of Beaver Dam.
Benjamin Thomas Kamrath to Jennifer Ann Fischer, both of Beaver Dam.
Brian Robert Krieg to Megan Elizabeth Lemke, both of Beaver Dam.
Jonah Lulbuto Kroll of West Saint Paul, Minn., to Jamee Lyn Wohling of Beaver Dam.
Gyllan Gordon John Lauth to Brittany Ann Powers, both of Randolph.
Carl Joseph Michaletz to Bryanna Kae Sanders, both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Jason Miller of Juneau to Cheryl Lee Miller of Waupun.
Eugene Lloyd Munro to Gwenn Elizabeth Farber, both of Fox Lake.
David Michael Pavloski to Lilibeth Araracap Silvano, both of Juneau.
Scott Allen Pense to Laurie Jean Buckholt, both of Reeseville.
Daniel Adam Posca to Victoria Illeen Schoebel, both of Beaver Dam.
Aaron Andrew Rodriquez of Milwaukee to Macalla Lee Farr of Waupun.
Justin James Schladweiler to Amanda Kay Hardt, both of Iron Ridge.
Kent Sebastian Schmidt of Slinger to Kristin Gloria Schmitt of Rubicon.
William George Seifert to Debra Kay Lorenz, both of Beaver Dam.
Alex William Shupe to Taylor Ann Jones, both of Lomira.
Daniel Douglas Strandt to Sarah Jane Rupnow, both of Beaver Dam.
Todd David Stratman to Jennifer Jean Martin, both of Watertown.
Benjamin Luke Torgerson to Bethany Jane Castleberg, both of Fox Lake.
Adrian Eli Wesoloski to Amy Marie Baerwolf, both of Portland.
James Christopher Westhoff of Ashippun to Alexis Juilet George of Watertown.
Prentice Wilson to Katelyn Joy Hardy, both of Beaver Dam.
Trent Peter Woreck to Brooke Nichole Weber, both of Beaver Dam.
Mitchell Ryan Wroblewski of Brownsville to Brittany Nicole Hansen of Lindenhurst, Ill.
