As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, blood donations remain essential to ensure the health of the community.
Several American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled the coming days.
They include, Watertown, March 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., Lake Mills, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.; Neosho, March 31 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, 126 S. Schuyler St., State Highway 67; Hustisford and Iron Ridge, April 6, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, 269 N. Lake St., Hustisford; Rubicon, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Honor Intermediate School, N3501 County Highway P; Waterloo, April 16, noon to 5 p.m., Waterloo Firemen’s Park, 500 Park Ave.; and Lake Mills, April 13, noon to 6 p.m. at city hall, 200 Water St.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
