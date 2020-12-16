The Watertown Elks Lodge will provide free Christmas dinners for needy and elderly community members on Christmas Day.
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Elks will not be serving dinners in the dining room this year.
Instead, dinners will be delivered in the city or can be picked up curbside to take home.
Those who would like to receive the free meal and have it delivered on Christmas Day can contact Jaime Caudle at 920-253-8737.
The phone number was incorrect in an article published on Dec. 10.
Those calling need to provide a name, address, phone number and the number of meals requested.
Curbside pick up of take home meals is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison Street entrance of the Elks Lodge.
Call 920-253-8737 to reserve a take-home meal. Provide the name, phone number, the number of meals requested and preferred pick up time.
There are 650 meals available on a first call, first served basis.
Reservations are requested by Tuesday.
