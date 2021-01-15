Monday, Jan. 18 – Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Closed

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., book/puzzle exchange, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21 – Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 – Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 - Closed

Sunday, Jan. 24 - Closed

