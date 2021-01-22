Dear Heloise: With so many of us spending time indoors due to health concerns, we’re not getting enough vitamin D, and this is especially true for the elderly. Besides pills, what foods are rich in vitamin D that we can add to our diets? — Adell D., Newport, R.I.
Adell, vitamin D is important in our diets. Here are some of the foods that you can eat to help keep that vitamin in your daily intake of food: cod liver oil; herring; swordfish; salmon; egg yolks from range-free chickens; fortified foods, such as cow’s milk; orange juice; and some breakfast cereals — Heloise
FREEZER HINT
Dear Heloise: I often purchase meats in value packs then separate portions for the freezer. To prevent freezer burn, I find it’s best to store them in heavy-duty, freezer-safe zip-top bags. However, I’m trying to cut down on non-reusable plastics. So instead of putting all of the portions into individual bags, I wrap them in earth-friendly wax paper then put all of the portions into one zip-top bag. — Melody S., Monrovia, Calif.
Melody, this is a creative solution to one of our most pressing environmental problems. — Heloise
