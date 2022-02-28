JEFFERSON — A day to march to a different drum will be held at the Jefferson Senior Center Friday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m.
Participants can dress in costume, a hat, even pajamas if they wish.
A meal will be served with each item starting with a M-A-R-C-H. H is for a hot dish, meatless, cheese Italian hot dish. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, March 9. There will be group table games and reminisce time too.
At 3 p.m. the musical group The FLAME will entertain with refreshments served afterwards. The public is invited to the musical entertainment.
The March theme for the Write Your Own Story Group is “How do you March to your own drum?” Participants can write down a story and come share it on Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Beverages and a Bon Ton Bakery treat served.
The March book discussion group book will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Copies of the book are available at a local library. The group will meet on Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at the center.
For those who want e-mail information sent to them, let the center know and staff will put one on the list for weekly news blasts and information. Send the request to sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 per person with 80% prize payout.
Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class is held Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
A group will be going to the “Church Basement Ladies – A Mighty Fortress” show on Wednesday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70. There are three meal choices, roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is not provided.
The senior center is offering a new motor coach tour, “The Grandkids of Country Music.” It is a four-day tour and includes seven meals.
Tour highlights include dinner and concert featuring Hilary Williams, daughter of Hank Jr. and mark Alan Cash, nephew of Johnny Cash.
“A Sea of Tulips” tour to Lake County, Illinois is set for Thursday, May 5 for $109. Motor coach pickup will be at the senior center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact the senior center at 920-674-7728.
