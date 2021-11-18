Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 22.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 22 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 — Escalloped potatoes and ham, casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin and sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 25 — Closed

Friday, Nov. 26 — Closed

