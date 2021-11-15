Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., Watertown, will hold its annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 8 a.m.

Many varieties of cookies and candies will be available, including decorated cutouts, spritz, gingerbread cookies, sweet breads, assorted bar cookies, fudge, turtles, peanut brittle and almond bark.

Shoppers may walk past the tables of baked goods and make up their own boxes of treats.

Participants are to enter the church building through the front entrance.

For more information, call the church office at 920-261-0736.

Recommended for you

Load comments