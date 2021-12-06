The Watertown Players’ production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Games’ Afoot” (or “Holmes for the Holidays”) will be performed, in cooperation with Concord Theatricals, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. tat the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St., Watertown.
Tickets are available at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
“The Games’ Afoot” (or “Holmes for the Holidays”) is a comedy filled murder mystery that takes place in William Gillette’s Connecticut mansion. Gillette and his mother, Martha, host a holiday party with an intimate group of fellow actors. Everything seems jolly enough until a surprise, unwelcome guest arrives. A murder in the house brings nutty Inspector Goring into the mix. She and Gillette (who aspires to be the real Sherlock Holmes) take on the case to find the murderer. All this mayhem brings about further secrets to be revealed, additional murders to be attempted, and an unforeseen outcome that will leave audiences speechless.
The cast of the show includes Larry Martinez as William Gillette; Linda Ewert as Martha Gillette; Jim Steffl as Simon Bright; Ashley Woodard as Aggie Wheeler; Mike Kent as Felix Geisel; Heather Kent as Madge Geisel; Leah Fritsche as Inspector Goring; and Lisa Steffl as Daria Chase. Jennie Ortega is the director with Jim Steffl as technical director and Juanita Edington as producer.
Ortega is thrilled to be directing another show written by playwright, Ken Ludwig. “In 2016, The Watertown Players produced the hilarious farce, ‘Lend Me a Tenor’ and I was privileged to be the director for that one as well. ‘Lend Me a Tenor’ involved a very complicated set with an art deco feel to the walls and doors (all seven of them). The set for ‘The Games’ Afoot’ is also one of a kind and literally took hundreds of hours to build and paint. Add the hours of rehearsal that the cast and stage crew have put in, and you either have some really dedicated people or some really crazy ones. I like to think we are a nice sane combination of the two.”
The winners of The Watertown Players fundraiser raffle will be announced at intermission at the Sunday performance of “The Games’ Afoot.” Raffle tickets are currently on sale for $5 each at Watertown Antiques and Vintage at the Market (next to The Watertown Players’ Theater). There will be three monetary prizes awarded: first prize of $1,000,second prize of $350, and third prize of $150.
For further information about The Watertown Players raffle and all upcoming events, call 920-306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.