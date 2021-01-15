JEFFERSON — Write a story is a new monthly program to be held at the Jefferson Senior Center with its conference call program at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
This is also something one can do if they do not wish to be a part of the call. The first topic is for one to write about their childhood house or farmhouse that they lived in. Was it a big house? A little house? Did one share a bedroom with a sibling? What does one remember? This is a good program to reminisce and get the story written on paper.
Book discussion group will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19. The book that will be discussed will be “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. The program will be offered with the conference call number. Contact the senior center to register.
Qwixx will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. There is no cost and participations sit distanced and get their own dice and score sheets. Afterwards the group has a treat, some hot chocolate and socialization. Participants need to wear a mask.
Aging Mastery Program is being offered through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County via Zoom. The first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help one engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or e-mail the senior center. One will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit. This program is limited to 20 people from all of the senior centers in Jefferson County.
The program is being offered by the national Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South Center Area Health Education Center.
A cookie “exchange” drive by and say hello event will be held Thursday, Jan. 28. It will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be cookies – while supplies last. Drive up and staff will give provide a Bon Ton Bakery cookie. Participants are asked to bring an item or two for the Jefferson Food Pantry in “exchange” for an activity packet. Drive around to the back entrance. Inclement weather snow date is Friday, Jan. 29.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information on programs, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
