Johnson Creek schools offer book fair

JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek schools is helping to support student reading by offering an online Follett Book Fair from Feb 17 to March 15. Every purchase made will benefit the school and help achieve goals.
“Schools are relying on digital tools more than ever before. At the beginning of the pandemic, there were lots of questions. At certain times throughout the year, it was all new for everyone. Today, it remains a significant adjustment, but teachers and students alike have risen to the challenge and continue to adapt to the new normal. Follett eFairs have helped the school retain important fundraisers while also giving students access to engaging and affordable books” Matt Cheek, Johnson Creek School district’s innovations/media specialist said.
The public can participate. Visit bit.ly/jcefair to purchase books for a child, yourself, school, or help build teachers’ classroom libraries. When the online fair has ended, all books will be shipped to the school for pick up/delivery.
Gift cards are also available; requests can be emailed to cheekm@johnsoncreekschools.org. The district will use donated gift cards to help a child in the school community.
