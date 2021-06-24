The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Brad Daniel Bade to Sarah Mae Bedford, both of Waupun.
Jason William Ballbach to Katie Lynn Knutson, both of Mayville.
Nicholas Christopher Deedon to Jodie Alice Landini, both of Watertown.
Matthew Christopher Fiene to Kaylie Rae Schelinske, both of Beaver Dam.
James Michael Iverson to Ciny Lou Wirtz, both of Waupun.
James Andrew Jones to Sarah Elizabeth Anderson-Hereth, both of Horicon.
Casey Alan Kandler to Brittany Morgan Johnson, both of Ashippun.
Matthew Gary Langenecker to Randi Louise Green, both of Horicon.
Mark Alan Miller to Jeannine Anderson, both of Watertown.
Forrest Allen Peachey to Emily Ann Rentmeister, both of Beaver Dam.
Jeffrey Lee Piotrowski to Deborah Lynn Smalley, both of Mayville.
Adam Douglas Smith to Elise Marie McCreedy, both of Theresa.
Christian Lee Thomas to Michele Jeanine Gorrell, both of Watertown.
Delfino Valenzuela Vergara to Darcie Ann Schafer, both of Watertown.
Dustin Michael Vanenkenvort to Angel Marie Erickson, both of Watertown.
Tyler John Westphal of Hartford to Shannon Bernice Radl of Neosho.
Aaron James Wohlfeil to Kristy Mae Miller, both of Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.