The Watertown Area YMCA will join a growing number of YMCAs across the country Tuesday for YMCA Day of Giving, a one-day giving event geared to providing an opportunity to donate to your local YMCA.
Special live streamed virtual events will be held throughout the day to highlight the Y’s Annual Campaign and funds raised will help local youth, families, and adults. The events will be on the Y’s Facebook page.
The Y is committed to providing the essential services the community needs most during these challenging times. “We adapted quickly throughout the pandemic to pivot resources in order to best support our community’s most pressing needs. This was only possible with the help of community partnerships and generous donors,” said Jon Lange, CEO, Glacial Community YMCA. “The Day of Giving is a terrific way to rally behind this important work being done to keep our community strong.”
Donations to the YMCA Day of Giving support the Y’s community outreach and programs such as:
• Summer Day Camp and after school programs, where children have the chance to learn new skills, develop confidence and independence and connect with their peers.
• Programs for individuals with special needs centered on physical activity as well as social interaction.
• Spiritual and mental wellness offerings.
• Active older adult opportunities to stay active and social.
The Y will be hosting a variety of fun events throughout the day on Tuesday. Mascots Gus and Rocky will race with the Y’s mascot, Homer, at 5 p.m. Other events include a duck race down the waterslide and Cut Throat Kitchen Challenge. To see the full schedule, visit the website at www.glcymca.org/day-giving-watertown
