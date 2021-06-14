JUNEAU — The Dodge County Fair is offering a summer reading challenge to encourage exploring another world, visiting new places and relaxing with a book or tablet.
Youth in grades 1-8 can participate in the Summer Reading Challenge and win a prize at the Dodge County Fair. All they need to do is record the books they have read throughout the summer on a Summer Reading Challenge form.
Youth track their reading progress and bring their record sheets to the youth building office at the Dodge County Fair Aug. 18-22. Read five, 10, 15 books or more and everybody wins.
Youth who read at least 15 books receive a coupon for a free malt at the fair. Those reading more books receive a bigger prize. Limit one per person. Youth do not have to be a 4-H member to participate.
The 2021 Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by Extension Dodge County, Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association, Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee, Dodge County Farm Bureau, and area businesses.
The Summer Reading Challenge Form is available at: https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/ or call Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790.
