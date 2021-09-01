HARTFORD — The United Vietnam Veterans will hold a sports show to buy, sell and trade items from 8 a.m. to 3 p .m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in Hartford.

It will be held at the Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Highway K, Hartford.

Admission is $3, children under 12 are free with a parent. Food and beverages are available.

There will be fishing and hunting items including fishing lures, rods, targets, boat anchors, and snowmobile helmets.

For more information about displays, call Bob Krueger at 920-386-2134 or Dan Kutzke at 920-285-4540.

