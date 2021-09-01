HARTFORD — The United Vietnam Veterans will hold a sports show to buy, sell and trade items from 8 a.m. to 3 p .m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in Hartford.
It will be held at the Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Highway K, Hartford.
Admission is $3, children under 12 are free with a parent. Food and beverages are available.
There will be fishing and hunting items including fishing lures, rods, targets, boat anchors, and snowmobile helmets.
For more information about displays, call Bob Krueger at 920-386-2134 or Dan Kutzke at 920-285-4540.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.