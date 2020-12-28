Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Don Pridemore’s letter entitled “Being used” on Dec. 22. Mr. Pridemore is unhappy that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn did not vote to overturn a legal election in two Wisconsin counties.
I ask Mr. Pridemore these questions: What factual evidence do you have of broken election laws and illegal votes being cast and counted? Do you believe the experts are lying when they state that the election was extremely well-run with little fraud and few mistakes? Do you honestly think that the people who worked the polls and oversaw the election did things that were underhanded and illegal? Why is it OK to question the procedures of two counties while ignoring the procedures of 70 other counties since all counties in the state followed the same advice from the Republican created Wisconsin Elections Commission?
Mr. Pridemore, wouldn’t you agree that a judge who decides a case using his best judgment based in law, regardless of political persuasion, is, using your own words: doing the right thing, being a model for integrity, showing common sense, and providing justice for all?
I believe Judge Hagedorn used well-reasoned judgement in this case. (If you care to understand Judge Hagedorn’s decision, you can find more information posted online.) Yes, a judge can be conservative or liberal, but ideally, he or she should not be following the instructions of any political party.
Mr. Pridemore, it appears you want to disenfranchise some WI voters. Other representatives, politicians, and judges who also want to take legal votes away from Wisconsin citizens would do well to examine their own motives and beliefs. We the people have spoken, and our votes deserve respect, no matter who the votes are for.
Julia Reitz
Watertown
