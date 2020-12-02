The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson.
Brett Perry Billings to Alejandra Cruz Rodriguez, both of Theresa.
Nestor Bolanos Galeano to Anabel Quintana Becerril, both of Beaver Dam.
Bryce Andrew Daane of Waupun to Abigail Marie Henken of Chester.
William Glenn Demro of Beaver Dam to Jodi Lynn Neuwirth of Menomonee Falls.
Nicholas Michael Egan to Cassidy Elizabeth Wichman, both of Lomira.
Charles Ryan Engquist to Arianna Elizabeth Roselli, both of Beaver Dam.
Daniel Robert Fenton of Waupun to Abigail Ida Horvath of Metomen.
Christian Garcia Sanchez to Summer Julia Morris, both of Shields.
David Carl Thomas Hutcheson to Alison Marie Derge, both of Beaver Dam.
Coty Michael Kane to Angelica Poulette Mendiola, both of Beaver Dam.
Nikkos Gage Kanthack to Carlyanna Elizabeth Smith, both of Beaver Dam.
Joseph Patrick Kelley to Cailey Paige Catencamp, both of Sycamore, Ill.
Stacy Lee Krueger to Laura Alice Congon, both of Mayville.
James Lee Corbley Niehaus to Leah Renae Survis, both of Horicon.
David James Payne to Stephanie Marie Landis, both of Beaver Dam.
Joshua Daniel Tock to Kaitlin Louise Eastman, both of Lomira.
Aaron Daniel Wolstein to Amanda Kay Millette, both of Oak Grove.
