To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, June 13 — 9 a.m. Scrabble; 9:45 a.m. Bunco; 1 p.m. book club; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre

Tuesday, June 14 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s mending; 9:30 a.m., caring crafters; 10 a.m., learn euchre; 1 p.m., wizard

Wednesday, June 15 — 9 a.m., advisory board meeting; 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor

Thursday, June 16 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, June 17 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, June 18 – Closed

Sunday, June 19 — 1 p.m., public euchre

