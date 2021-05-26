The annual Kraemer Make-A-Wish Wisconsin golf event will be held Aug. 7 at the Watertown Country Club.

There will be a shotgun start at noon.

Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. with free range balls. Lunch menu is available.

The cost is $50 for Watertown Country Club members, $95 for non-members and $30 for dinner only.

For more information, contact Megan Karl at megan@kraemercheese.com or call 920-248-9143 or Rich Kraemer at redkraemer@hotmailo.com or call 920-393-1228.

All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Last year the Make-A-Wish was able to grant more than 350 wishes for children.

