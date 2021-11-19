JEFFERSON — The Write Your Own Story group at the Jefferson Senior Center will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Classroom No. 1. The topics to write about are: “What was the best gift you received as a child?” and “What is your favorite holiday decoration?”
Participants can write a story and come on that day and share if they wish. Anyone is welcome to attend.
The senior center and Meals to Go program will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Staff from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the senior center on Monday, Dec. 6, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. to answer questions about how the library can assist.
There is a new exercise class available to everyone with a physical therapist.
This class is held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. The physical therapist will focus on wellness. The licensed physical therapist is a certified strength and conditioning coach and certified in nutrition from the physical therapy lens. The class is 45-minutes and will build strength, endurance, flexibility and balance – through sitting and standing exercises.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.
Bunco dice will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Cost is $2. Person with the most buncos gets $10.
The prize will be split if there is more than one winner.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.
Jefferson Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson and can be contacted at 920-674-7728.
