JEFFERSON — No more tickets are available for Jefferson High School’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ club’s free Thanksgiving week dinner on Wednesday.

Dean Buchholz, BASIC advisor, said that organizers have received 200 reservations for the Thanksgiving meal, which is the maximum capacity that the club can serve.

BASIC began hosting the free Thanksgiving meal two years ago, with the first meal drawing some 90 diners and last year’s meal switching to take-out due to the pandemic.

