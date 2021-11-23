LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
With more than 3,000 pounds of Christmas cookies and candies, it is one of the biggest sale of it’s type in Wisconsin.
The price for cookies is $8.50 per pound and proceeds support mission work.
Several changes have been made for 2021 to protect both guests and workers.
All workers and guests will be required to wear masks while going through the cookie line.
The sale will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year the craft sale has been moved to the Lebanon Fire Station.
Hot beverages will be available for purchase at both the fire station and St. Peter’s, but there will not be hot food served at the church on Saturday.
More than 100 varieties of Christmas cookies and candies will be available for purchase as well as Kranz Kuchen (German wreath cake), a variety of homemade soups by the quart (chili, vegetable beef, cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, potato soup, chicken dumpling and turkey noodle).
Soup and sandwiches will only be served on Sunday. Customers are encouraged to visit other Lebanon businesses during their wait, or they can wait in the church.
St. Peter’s is located at the intersection of County Highways MM and R in Lebanon.
