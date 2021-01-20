Beaver Dam hospital begins vaccinating community health care workers

BEAVER DAM – Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is now scheduling appointments for individuals in the service area who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination under the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee’s requirements for Phase 1a.
These individuals include health care personnel and emergency responders who provide direct patient care or engage in services that place them into contact with patients who are able to transmit SARS-CoV-2, and/or infectious material containing SARS-CoV-2. These workers include behavior health providers, chiropractors, dental services, emergency medical responders, police, firefighters, hospice workers, pharmacists, social workers and many others.
“The COVID-19 vaccine represents hope, and we are happy to play a role in helping our community find some rays of light during a difficult time,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Chief Administrative Officer. “I’m incredibly proud of how efficiently and effectively our staff have worked to ensure our critical community partners have access to the vaccine as safely and as soon as possible.”
Those who qualify can visit the Marshfield Clinic Health System website at marshfieldclinic.org/community-vaccine to enroll yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.
One will need to provide the name of their organization, the job position(s), contact information and date of birth. One can then call 1-855-908-5029 to schedule an appointment. The hospital requests patience as it anticipates a high number of individuals reaching out to us to schedule a vaccination.
Do not call if not currently qualified.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will determine progression to each new phase, and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will release information on how to schedule that phase of the vaccine when it is available to additional groups.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care.
The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 11,000 employees including over 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Medical Center hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Neillsville, Beaver Dam, Weston, Park Falls and Ladysmith, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.
Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.
