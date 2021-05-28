The annual Nehls family reunion will be held Sunday, June 13 at the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau.
This will mark the 66th annual gathering of the descendants of Charles and Bertha Nehls, an ongoing event that was first started in 1956 by their children.
This year also marks the 164th anniversary of when the family of Christian Nehls, the father of Charles Nehls, first emigrated to this country from the Grand Duchy of Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Germany, in 1857.
Those attending are encouraged to bring family photos, especially of the older generations, to share with the group. Attendees will also have the opportunity to review family records, as well as view the genealogical displays that will be present.
Persons are asked to bring a hot dish or dessert to pass at the potluck dinner, which will be held at noon. They should also bring along their own table service, as well as beverages. Coffee, milk, ice cream, hot dogs and buns will be provided.
For more information, call Jeff Nehls at 920-583-5772.
