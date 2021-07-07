JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Natdanai Aomjan to Shelby Lynn Fulkerson, both of Thailand.
Alexander James Boettcher to Kristen Ann Burton, both of Beaver Dam.
Dustin Jakob Bruns to Angel Anne Wolc, both of Beaver Dam.
Christopher Michael Buxton to Allison Kay Reifsnider both of Beaver Dam.
Andrew Jeffery Clark to Amber Sarah Wille, both of Beaver Dam.
Richard William Ehrlich of Rubicon to Susan Kay Yaskanich of West Bend.
Brandon Lee Ewers of Platteville to Kaytlynn Nikole Meyer of Watertown.
Raymond Glen Freriks to Gwen Ann Farrell, both of Trenton.
Javier Hernandez Pulido to Helen Natalia Velazquez, both of Lomira.
Brad Ryan Janiszewski to Lorilee Mae Rhode both of Beaver Dam.
Jordan Brent Johnson to Korie Ann Slater, both of Horicon.
Neil Anthony Johnson to Megan Ann Strean, both of Waupun.
Jerald Nathaniel Kollath of Beaver Dam to Hope Ann Smithson of Lowell.
Bradley Allen Lauersdorf to Dulcinea Manuela Lauersdorf, both of Watertown.
Anthony Michael Mau to Fernanda Dos Santos Candido, both of Emmet.
Timothy Aaron Mentuis to Jocelyn Beatrice Sell, both of Clyman.
Brandon Charles Meudt to Alexandria Nicole Berg, both of Theresa.
Jacob Edwin Oechsner to Raquel Rose Novotny, both of Hustisford.
William Glenn Paulson of Cashton to Jennifer Lily Marie Gaska of Beaver Dam.
Aaron Kristopher Roeseler of Neosho to Jaime Kiersti Gulrud of Dousman.
Toby Jonathan Schreier of Burnett to Megan Marie Van Ruiswyk of Waupun.
Derrick Scott Sellnow to Kayla Marie Borland, both of Iron Ridge.
Robert Mika’ele Sweno to Elizabeth Ann Wolodkiewicz, both of Wonder Lake, Ill.
Joshua William Thieme to Ashley Kay Knutson, both of Beaver Dam.
Jose Alexis Vega Urias of Gilroy, Calif., to Leah Lynn Williams of Beaver Dam.
Jason Thomas Zingsheim to Nicole Marie Richter, both of Chester.
Coby Joe Zwiefelhofer to Ashlee Nichole Stahl, both of Dubuque, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.