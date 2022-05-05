LEBANON — St. Peter’s Church in Lebanon will be host the monthly Ruby’s Food distribution on Tuesday, May 10.
The cost is $25 per share and one may purchase more than one share. Each share may not be identical but will contain at least $100 to $150 worth of groceries.
Participants are asked to have exact change ready. There are no requirements or restrictions to participate in Ruby’s.
Ruby’s is different than other food pantries in that they receive food directly from factories that produce the products. This food would otherwise end up in landfills. It might be from overstock, the package might be over or underweight, have slight imperfections or seasonal. Ruby’s works directly with the producers to receive these products.
The Lebanon pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. or all 324 shares are gone. Enter the fire station parking lot directly from County Highway R in order to get in line for the distribution.
Guests are to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share.
St. Peter’s Church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month. Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods.
If one is interested in becoming a volunteer to help get the food ready to hand out, contact the church office at St. Peter’s 920-925-3547.
